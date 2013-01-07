Look What New York Jets Quarterback Mark Sanchez Designed for Charity

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is making the most of his off-field time now that the playoffs are on (and he's out of 'em!)—the footballer teamed up with Waves for Water, a non-profit group created by professional surfer Jon Rose, to design a T-shirt to benefit the continuing Hurricane Sandy relief effort. The $50 shirt, available for both men and women, features an abstract wave design, and 80% of profits will be donated to the recovery and rebuilding efforts in New York and New Jersey. Score your Sanchez shirt at Bloomingdale's stores nationwide, or by calling 800-232-1854.

