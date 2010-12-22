Look We Love: Milkmaid Braids Like Helena Christensen, Zoe Saldana and Emma Stone

Dec 22, 2010

Emma Stone is trying out fresh ways to style her newly-blond hair. Last night, the Easy A star appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno wearing her lightened locks in cute milkmaid braids. And she's not alone in her Heidi hair moment: Zoe Saldana sported cute plaits this summer and Helena Christensen tried the twists in the fall. Would you ever wear milkmaid braids? Tell us in the comments below!

