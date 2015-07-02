13 Binge-Worthy Shows for Your Long Weekend (and How to Watch Them)

Just in case your long weekend BBQ gets rained out, we took the liberty of creating a back-up plan for you. Flip on the air conditioner, kick off those soggy sneakers, and order a pizza: It's time to binge watch. (Actually, "plan B" sounds pretty good ...). We rounded up 13 shows and specials you can stream—in their entirety—no matter what mood you're in.

Silicon Valley

HBO

Why we're watching: There's nothing else on TV like this slick, of-the-moment comedic gem—and nothing else so packed with on the fringe talent. The series follows a team of sweet, brilliant, socially clueless developers on their quest to strike it rich in the app-packed Silicon Valley landscape. Go ahead, root for the underdogs.

Clocks in at: 2 seasons, 18 episodes

Where to watch: HBO Go

Playing House

Gallery

Why we're watching: Comedians and real life best friends Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair created and star in this hilarious series that follows the pair as they redefine #SquadGoals. Keegan-Michael Key, of Key and Peele, pops up to steal every scene he's in.

Clocks in at: 1 season, 10 episodes

Where to watch: Amazon Instant Video

Seinfeld

NBC

Why we're watching: The original hell-is-other-people sitcom is always worth a trip down memory lane, if only to relive all the pop-culture-lexicon-defining moments.

Clocks in at: 9 seasons, 180 episodes

Where to watch: Hulu Plus

Alias

Disney ABC Television Group

Why we're watching: This is Jennifer Garner at her most badass. Alias is 105 episodes of Garner's super spy, Sydney Bristow, kicking butt and looking amazing while doing it. Thanks to its creator, sci-fi visionary J. J. Abrams, the series feels way more cinematic than its small-screen standing.

Clocks in at: 5 seasons, 105 episodes

Where to watch: Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, and Netflix

X-Files

Fox

Why we're watching: The truth is out there and so is a reboot. The cult-classic that took on aliens, government conspiracies, ghosts, shape-shifters, and a fluke man is returning soon to network TV so use this long weekend to catch up on all things Scully and Mulder before they're back.

Clocks in at: 9 seasons, 202 episodes

Where to watch: Netflix

Downton Abbey

PBS

Why we're watching: A completely captivating look into the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, Downton Abbey is one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time. Prepare to get sucked in fast—especially with the mesmerizing Lady Mary Crawley, played by Michelle Dockery who will hit the big screen on July 10 in Self/Less alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Clocks in at: 5 seasons, 43 episodes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Instant Video

Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

Why we're watching: It's no secret that we're addicted to OITNB at the InStyle offices (get a load of our Halloween costumes last year!), but a long weekend is truly the perfect opportunity to get acquainted—or reacquainted—with the ladies of Litchfield County. The series has as much heart as it has talent and, trust us, you'll be hooked after one episode.

Clocks in at: 3 seasons, 39 episodes

Where to watch: Netflix

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce

Gallery

Why we're watching: Based on the crazy popular Girlfriends' Guides books, this sexy series follows a self-help writer Abby McCarthy (played by Lisa Edelstein) whose career implodes as her marriage does. It's her second chance for friends, adventures, and hot younger guys. Bottom line: We're totally obsessed.

Clocks in at: 1 season, 13 episodes

Where to watch: Amazon Instant Video

White Collar

USA

Why we're watching: If you're still thirsty for Matt Bomer after your weekend Magic Mike: XXL viewing, then you're going to want to check out White Collar. Lucky you, Season 6 hits Netflix on July 4 so you'll have plenty of chances to drool—ahem, watch over the long weekend.

Clocks in at: 6 seasons, 81 episodes

Where to watch: Netflix

Orphan Black

BBC America

Why we're watching: With Season 3 of Orphan Black wrapping up less than two weeks ago, now is the perfect time to get caught up on all things #CloneClub.

Clocks in at: 3 seasons, 30 episodes

Where to watch: Season 3 is on Amazon Instant Video and Seasons 1 and 2 are on Amazon Instant Prime

Dave Attell: Road Work

WireImage

Why we're watching: Listen up comedy nerds: You'll have a new stand-up special to devour this weekend. New York City veteran Dave Attell takes you on the road with him on his latest tour.

Clocks in at: 1 episode

Where to watch: Netflix

Sense 8

Netflix

Why we're watching: You had us at "from the creators of The Matrix." Our Facebook feeds have been blowing up with chatter about this globe-trotting sci-fi original series in which eight strangers can telepathically experience each other's lives.

Clocks in at: 1 season, 12 episodes

Where to watch: Netflix

American Horror Story

Michele K. Short/©FX Networks/courtesy Everett Collection

Why we're watching: Can't wait for Scream Queens’s September premiere? Get your fill of bad witch Emma Roberts early with AHS Season 3.

Clocks in at: 3 seasons, 38 episodes

Where to watch: Seasons 1 through 3 are on Amazon Prime Instant Video, Netflix, and Hulu Plus; Season 4 is on Amazon Instant Video

