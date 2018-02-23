Star-Studded: The Best Parties of London and Milan Fashion Week

Queen Elizabeth may have won London Fashion Week with a front row appearance at the Richard Quinn show, but she wasn't the only star to hit up the events.

After hours, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning celebrated Miu Miu's latest Women's Tales series with Love at a party where they stood apart from each other, Dakota in a frilly blue dress and Elle in a tailored plaid suit. Hailey Baldwin and Jourdan Dunn caught up at the celebration, while Adwoa Aboah and Halima Aden were the cool girls not to be missed. To round out the week, Natalia Vodianova welcomed friends like Stella McCartney and Doutzen Kroes to London's Roundhouse for the Naked Heart Foundation's carnival-themed Fabulous Fund Fair.

In Milan, Gucci kicked off a week of shows with models carrying their own heads (purses are out, heads are in!) and later, Lara Stone raised a glass for stylist Elizabeth Sulcer, who toasted to her new collaboration with Miss Sixty. Back in N.Y.C., Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, and Gina Rodriguez came together for the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards, while Mr. Chow celebrated its 50th anniversary with Heidi Klum and Olivia Munn.

