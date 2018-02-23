Star-Studded: The Best Parties of London and Milan Fashion Week

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Miu Miu
Jonathan Borge
Feb 23, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

Queen Elizabeth may have won London Fashion Week with a front row appearance at the Richard Quinn show, but she wasn't the only star to hit up the events.

After hours, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning celebrated Miu Miu's latest Women's Tales series with Love at a party where they stood apart from each other, Dakota in a frilly blue dress and Elle in a tailored plaid suit. Hailey Baldwin and Jourdan Dunn caught up at the celebration, while Adwoa Aboah and Halima Aden were the cool girls not to be missed. To round out the week, Natalia Vodianova welcomed friends like Stella McCartney and Doutzen Kroes to London's Roundhouse for the Naked Heart Foundation's carnival-themed Fabulous Fund Fair.

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Just Sat Front Row at London Fashion Week

In Milan, Gucci kicked off a week of shows with models carrying their own heads (purses are out, heads are in!) and later, Lara Stone raised a glass for stylist Elizabeth Sulcer, who toasted to her new collaboration with Miss Sixty. Back in N.Y.C., Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, and Gina Rodriguez came together for the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards, while Mr. Chow celebrated its 50th anniversary with Heidi Klum and Olivia Munn.

Scroll down to see the best parties of London and New York Fashion Week, and more.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin and Jourdan Dunn

at LOVE and Miu Miu's Women's Tales party in London.
David M. Benett/Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah and Halima Aden

at LOVE and Miu Miu's Women's Tales party in London.
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Lara Stone and Elizabeth Sulcer

at the launch party for Elizabeth Sulcer's collaboration with Miss Sixty in Milan.
Brian Dowling/Getty Images

Lara Stone

at the launch party for Elizabeth Sulcer's collaboration with Miss Sixty in Milan.
David M. Benett/Getty Images

Natalia Vodianova, Stella McCartney, and Doutzen Kroes

at the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair at The Roundhouse in London.
David X Prutting/BFA.com

Heidi Klum and Mr. Chow

at Mr. Chow's 50th anniversary dinner.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and Chris Rock

at Mr. Chow's 50th anniversary story.
David X Prutting/BFA.com

Mia Moretti and Aurora James

at Mr. Chow's 50th anniversary dinner.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, and Gina Rodriguez

at the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Michael Tran

Lea Michele

at the inaugural Runway to Red Carpet luncheon, hosted by Variety, Women’s Wear Daily, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Alison Brie

at the inaugural Runway to Red Carpet luncheon, hosted by Variety, Women’s Wear Daily, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
BFA

Christie Brinkley

at a dinner to welcome Alessia Antinori to New York. 

Dave Benett

Jessie Ware

at a pre-BAFTAs party hosted by Grey Goose in London.
Courtesy of Adidas

Pharrell Williams, Alexander Wang, Karlie Kloss, and Damian Lilliard

at the Adidas 747 Warehouse St. Event.
CESAR SOTO

Borns

at the Rose Bar Sessions.
Courtesy of Karla Otto

Pierpaolo Piccioli and Donatella Versace

at a preview and opening lunch of the exhibition "Italiana: Italy Through the Lens of Fashion 1971-2001."
Courtesy of Karla Otto

Miuccia Prada and Giorgio Armani

at a preview and opening lunch of the exhibition "Italiana: Italy Through the Lens of Fashion 1971-2001."
Courtesy of Pinko

Caroline Vreeland

at Pinko's party celebrating the Treedom partnership.
Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

Jasmine Sanders

at Bulgari's fall 2018 collection party at the Bulgari Hotel Milan.

