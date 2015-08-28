The 5 Hottest Launches Coming from London This Fall

Even with the hottest restaurant in the world (Chiltern Firehouse) and the cutest baby on the planet (Princess Charlotte), London isn't slowing down. Here are five of the coolest things the foggy city has to offer right now.

The Beauty

Time Inc. Digital Studios

Jo Malone London's heralded perfumers were inspired by the vibrant paintings at the Leighton House Museum in Holland Park when they created the new Mimosa & Cardamom fragrance. ($125/100ML; jomalone.com)

The Fashion

Time Inc. Digital Studios

Thakoon Panichgul was influenced by what he calls the metropolis's "inherently original vibe" for his tartan and English rose-filled 37-piece collab for Kohl's DesigNation, available September 10 at kohl's.com. (coat, $175; shirt, $54; skirt, $50)

RELATED: First Look: Thakoon's London-Inspired Collaboration for Kohl's DesigNation

The Hotel

Courtesy The Laslett

Nestled in Notting Hill, the 51-room Laslett occupies five Victorian mansions and boasts a world-class bar, the Henderson. (Rooms starting at $332/night at thelaslett.co.uk.)

The Bags

Time Inc. Digital Studios

This season's most charming It bag from London brand Meli Melo has a Notting Hill post code, of course. "England has a timelessness and a traditional vibe that I love," says creative director Melissa Del Bono. ($1,155; melimelo.com)

The Art

Courtesy Tate Museum

Head to the Tate Modern from September 17 to January 24, 2016, to see "The EY Exhibition: The World Goes Pop," with nearly 160 works of pop art from around the world. (For tickets, visit tate.org.uk.)

RELATED: Adele's First Album in 4 Years to Reportedly Drop in November