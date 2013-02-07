London Fog Announces Designer Rain Gear Collection Worth Splashing Around In

Need some cute new rain gear? London Fog has you covered. The brand called upon Badgley Mischka, Cynthia Rowley, and Chris Benz to create outerwear, rain boots, luggage, and umbrellas for men and women, set to debut this fall. “We love being able to add a touch of glamour to such an iconic brand,” Mark Badgley and James Mischka of Badgley Mischka said. “London Fog has such a rich heritage. It’s a fun collaboration.” And from the sketches shown here, it looks like we can expect cape silhouettes from Badgley Mischka and funky florals from Chris Benz. Shop the collection for $50 to $275 in stores, on londonfog.com, and the designers’ websites when it launches in August.

Plus, see New York Fashion Week highlights!

MORE:• Alessandra and Daughter for London Fog• Helen Mirren Recycles Badgley Mischka Dress• Girls's Zosia Mamet's Custom Cynthia Rowley