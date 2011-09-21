London Fashion Week: Stars In the Front Row!

Where in the world can you spot Pippa Middleton, Beyonce and Rachel Zoe all in one place? Front row at London Fashion Week! Hollywood's hottest stars and It-Brits stepped out to support their favorite designers, and we've rounded up all the stylish photos. Click through to see the celebrities who sat front row London Fashion Week!

MORE:• Designer Q&A: Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity?• Celebrity Memory Album: My First Fashion Show• Front Row Photos: New York Fashion Week