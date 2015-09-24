Shop the #LFW Snapshot: Anya Hindmarch's Graphic Scarf

Getty Images (2); Courtesy (2)
Throughout Fashion Month, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.
Anya Hindmarch has found a chic fix for terrible hair days—tuck a slicked-back ponytail under a graphic silk scarf tied around the neck. Simply knot the scarf from the front. Genius!
Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Gucci scarf, $400; net-a-porter.com. Topshop scarf, $30; topshop.com.
RELATED: Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Theory's Polka Dot Separates