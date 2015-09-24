Shop the #LFW Snapshot: Anya Hindmarch's Graphic Scarf

Anya Hindmarch has found a chic fix for terrible hair days—tuck a slicked-back ponytail under a graphic silk scarf tied around the neck. Simply knot the scarf from the front. Genius!

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Gucci scarf, $400; net-a-porter.com. Topshop scarf, $30; topshop.com.

