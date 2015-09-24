Shop the #LFW Snapshot: Anya Hindmarch's Graphic Scarf

Getty Images (2); Courtesy (2)

Throughout Fashion Month, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew is shopping out pieces inspired by the runway and street style stars that you can wear now.

ALI PEW
Sep 24, 2015 @ 8:30 am

Anya Hindmarch has found a chic fix for terrible hair days—tuck a slicked-back ponytail under a graphic silk scarf tied around the neck. Simply knot the scarf from the front. Genius! 

Get the runway-inspired look with our picks: Gucci scarf, $400; net-a-porter.com. Topshop scarf, $30; topshop.com.

RELATED: Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Theory's Polka Dot Separates

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!