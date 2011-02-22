London Fashion Week: Rachel Bilson, Kate Bosworth, Issa and More!

London Fashion Week took over the fashion world last weekend. Rachel Bilson and Kate Bosworth sat front and center at the Burberry fashion show, which ended with real snow falling from the ceiling. Stylish Brits Kate Moss and Alexa Chung both stopped by LFW festivities as well, as did one of New York’s most stylish socialites, Olivia Palermo. Issa designer Daniella Helayel, one of Kate Middleton’s favorites, showed her latest collection, along with Matthew Williamson, Vivienne Westwood, and Mulberry (shown left). Check out all of London Fashion Week’s style, celebrities, beauty and more by clicking through the gallery.