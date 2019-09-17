Bold, Colorful Eye Makeup Is London Fashion Week's Biggest Beauty Trend
London Fashion Week is technically less than a week long, but despite its length, there are always inspiring hair and makeup moments on the runways.
For Spring 2020, bright, bold makeup has made its way across the pond. Just like at New York Fashion Week, British designers are moving away from no-makeup makeup in favor of statement eyes and lips. Case in point: Emilia Wickstead's lavender and red matte lips and Victoria Beckham's chic navy and burgundy graphic eyeliner. As for hair, just slick everything back. Christoper Kane and JW Anderson both featured styles where models' hair was brushed up and out of their faces.
Get the complete rundown on next spring's hair and makeup trends according to LFW by scrolling through our all of our favorite beauty looks from the shows.
VIDEO: How to Build a Beginner's Makeup Kit for Under $50
Ports 1961
THE LOOK: Side bangs are back, according to Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau. The effortless side part and texture was inspired by French girls. Simple no-makeup makeup complimented the low-key look.
KEY PRODUCTS: Redken Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray.
Victoria Beckham
THE LOOK: A subtle, yet colorful, eye look. Clean burgundy or navy lines were added just above the crease of the eye using products from Victoria Beckham's new beauty line. Hair was pulled back into super-slick low chignons by Redken Creative Director Guido Palau.
KEY PRODUCTS: Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner and Smoky Eye Brick, and Redken Fashion Work 12 Hairspray.
House of Holland
THE LOOK: Disco's not dead, at least based upon the sparkly eye makeup at House of Holland. Models' natural hair texture was enhanced or styled in loose, fluffy waves.
Halpern
THE LOOK: Bold color is currently a huge makeup trend, but this graphic eyeliner is a reminder that classic black works just as well for a statement eye. Slicked-back hair keeps the focus on the makeup.
Marques'Almeida
THE LOOK: A handful of extreme colors made up the makeup looks at Marques'Almeida. Along with red eyeshadow, models also wore yellow on their eyes and black glossy lips. Hair offered a similar early '00s emo vibe. Models were given deep side parts that covered half of their faces.
JW Anderson
THE LOOK: Soft bronze eyeshadow and coordinating satin lipstick felt very spring. Hair was pushed back out of models' faces — an ideal style for warm weather.
Emilia Wickstead
THE LOOK: Striking accent lips in red, lavender, and hot pink. Another slicked-back hairstyle showed up on this runway, too.
Erdem
THE LOOK: Classic low braids were tied up with black ribbon bows by Anthony Turner.
Molly Goddard
THE LOOK: Black makeup doesn't have to be harsh, and the proof is in this soft stained lip and imperfect eyeliner at Molly Goddard. Hair was raked into low messy buns, which gave the look an ethereal vibe.
Ashish
THE LOOK: For anyone who can't draw eyeliner on straight, breathe a sigh of relief because Ashish's kohl-rimmed eye makes smudgy eyeliner look good. Single flower stems were used as hair accessories for imperfect updos.
Christopher Kane
THE LOOK: Another runway, another slicked-back hair-and-minimal makeup look.
Burberry
THE LOOK: Side parts may be all over the runways, but Burberry is making a case for center ones. Makeup was minimal, with fresh skin and a touch of lip balm.
Mark Fast
THE LOOK: Power-clashing eye makeup. One bright color was swept all over the models' eyelids, while a contrasting shade was used on the lower lash lines.
Pam Hogg
THE LOOK: Every and any color of eyeshadow appeared on Pam Hogg's runway — neutral shades excluded. Retro-inspired hairstyles included victory rolls and curls.