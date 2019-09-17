Bold, Colorful Eye Makeup Is London Fashion Week's Biggest Beauty Trend 

London Fashion Week is technically less than a week long, but despite its length, there are always inspiring hair and makeup moments on the runways.

For Spring 2020, bright, bold makeup has made its way across the pond. Just like at New York Fashion Week, British designers are moving away from no-makeup makeup in favor of statement eyes and lips. Case in point: Emilia Wickstead's lavender and red matte lips and Victoria Beckham's chic navy and burgundy graphic eyeliner. As for hair, just slick everything back. Christoper Kane and JW Anderson both featured styles where models' hair was brushed up and out of their faces.

Get the complete rundown on next spring's hair and makeup trends according to LFW by scrolling through our all of our favorite beauty looks from the shows.

