The Best Beauty Looks from LFW's Fall 2019 Shows
Even though London Fashion Week is short enough that it comes and goes in a blink of an eye, the runways still deliver some pretty inspiring hair and makeup moments.
The Fall 2019 shows definitely didn't fall short. House of Holland's turquoise smoky eyes and Erdem's graphic cat-eyes are proof that bold eye makeup will still be a huge beauty trend come fall, while Ashley Williams' rhinestone hair pins and Simone Rocha's beaded crown headbands are two more ways to wear hair accessories throughout the year.
Get the complete rundown on all of the attention-grabbing hair and makeup moments from the British runways by scrolling through all of our favorite London Fashion Week beauty looks.
VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Fuller-Looking Hair
House of Holland
THE LOOK: Teal smoky eyes are further proof that bright eye makeup will continue to be a big trend next fall. Hair was left messy and topped with berets.
JW Anderson
THE LOOK: Some serious gel was used at JW Anderson. Aside from the slicked-back, side-parted hair, the rest of the runway beauty look was relatively low-key. Models were given no-makeup makeup with just a touch of balm on their lips.
Ashish
THE LOOK: There's voluminous hair, and then there's the height seen at Ashish. The models' teased hair was accented with rhinestone hair clips and barrettes. The makeup was also given the '80s treatment, too. Blue glitter eyeshadow was swept all over their lids, and red sparkly lipstick rounded out the look.
Burberry
THE LOOK: Redken global creative director Guido Palau was inspired by youth culture when creating the hair looks at Burberry. To style the models' updos, he used Redken Hardwear Gel 16 to hold the hair in place. Pat McGrath created a subtle makeup look for the show, with a focus on "sublime skin" and fluffy lashes.
Victoria Beckham
THE LOOK: Makeup artist Pat McGrath gave models glowing no-makeup makeup, and some wore matte red lips. Before styling their hair in low ponytails, Redken global creative director Guido Palau prepped models' hair with Redken's Frizz Dismiss Rebel Tame to keep frizz under control.
Mary Kantrantzou
THE LOOK: The next big pastel hair trend debuted on Mary Katrantzou's Fall 2019 runway. Dubbed "rainbow cloud hair" by colorist Josh Wood, the models had peek-a-boo multicolor streaks added to their hair. What makes his coloring technique different is that these streaks go from darkest to lightest color, creating a horizon effect. As for those mascara flakes you get mid-day, it turns out that your messed-up mascara is one of next fall's beauty trends. The models' mascara was smudged and left flaky on their top and bottom lash lines.
Erdem
THE LOOK: Black graphic cat eyes and beehive-esque updos were a nod to the big '60s beauty trends.
ALEXACHUNG
THE LOOK: Windswept hair and smudged brown eyeshadow extended out into subtle wings is just the level of effortless you'd expect from Alexa Chung.
Ashley Williams
THE LOOK: The updos crafted with hair bows were impressive, but once again Ashley Williams's rhinestone hair pins stole the show. Models' makeup was kept simple with clean skin and tightline eyeliner.
Molly Goddard
THE LOOK: Hair was pushed back with spa headbands and tied into loose low buns. Eyeliner was drawn onto the models' upper and lower lash lines and smudged to give the look an effortless vibe.
Halpern
THE LOOK: Technicolor glitter was swept all over the models' eyelids up to their brow bones. As for hair, it was worn in their natural textures, while some models had their hair styled loose and wavy.
Simone Rocha
THE LOOK: Models wore vampy oxblood lips, and their hair was left in their natural textures. Beaded crowns or pearl headbands accessorized the look.