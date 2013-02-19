London Fashion Week: All the Stars in the Front Row!

Startraksphoto; Rex USA
Rose Walano
Feb 19, 2013 @ 1:49 pm

London Fashion Week has been a star-studded event this season! Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, hopped the pond to support Timberlake's "Suit & Tie" collaborator Tom Ford at his fall debut. And a long list of A-list ladies sat front-row at Burberry Prorsum: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Freida Pinto, Rita Ora, Kate Beckinsale, Michelle Dockery, and more! Click through to see all the stars who made it to London Fashion Week.

MORE:• Stars at New York Fashion Week NeedYour Complete NYFW Roundup19 Fashion Week Manicures We Love

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!