Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival Tops Our List of the 5 Fashion News Moments You Need to Know

Happy Friday! InStyle’s Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and correspondent Jen George have packaged up this week’s can’t-miss-it news in the latest installment of our video series InStyle-Five, and you’re going to want to hear their take on the week’s top headlines before heading into the weekend.
First on the list is Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival, which kicks off this weekend and is sure to bring some killer style. We’re looking out for performer Leon Bridges, whose retro style is something to watch.
Speaking of watching, Jason Bourne comes out in theaters today, and we have our eye on co-star Alicia Vikander’s red carpet style. The Louis Vuitton ambassador has had one seriously fashionable year.
What else should you know before picking your off-duty weekend style? Today is National Lipstick Day, and statement swimsuits are a serious “do,” so throw on a graphic suit and a bold lip, and soak up the sunshine.
Watch the full video above and prepare to feel like a total insider, stat.