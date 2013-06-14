Lois Lane Through the Years: See the Actresses Who Superman Fell For

In the 83 versions of Superman—yes, 83!—we've watched A-listers and up-and-comers alike play Clark Kent's love interest, in big screen, silver screen, and animated variations. The newest inductee into the Lois Lane Hall of Fame, Amy Adams, will make her debut this weekend in Man of Steel. In honor of her storied role, check out other actresses who have played the hero's better half through the years. Be on the lookout for a few surprises!