Loeffler Randall's Bridal Shoes: Shop the Collection!

Looking for something blue to wear to your wedding? Try the velvet stilettos from Loeffler Randall's new bridal line! The shoe collection, which is currently available online, features edgy snakeskin heels and nude booties, perfect for walking down the aisle in style, as well as rosette-topped pumps in blush and white for more traditional brides-to-be. Click through to see all of the shoes, and tell us: Which pair would you wear on your wedding day?

