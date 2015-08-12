Loeffler Randall Launches Outerwear—and We Want Everything

In Loeffler Randall's latest venture, the brand is venturing beyond accessories to launch a stunning fall/winter 2015 line-up of jackets and coats that are every bit as covetable as its selection of shoes and bags. It's an outerwear collection that's on the trajectory to become a runaway success.

"I love outerwear because to me it feels like the ultimate fall and winter accessory," founder Jessie Loeffler Randall says. "I wear coats the same way I wear shoes—they become the statement pieces of my outfits. We are celebrating our 10th year in business this year and so I thought it would be fun to do a little capsule of outerwear to complement our shoes and bags."

Classic tough black leather moto jackets offer juxtaposition against soft rope fringe coats, sweet pastel pieces, and shaggy bombers—all timeless and yet incredibly modern. Also featured are reversible shearling-lined jackets, fluffy vests, and luxe cheetah printed furs. It's quintessential Loeffler Randall at the core, which makes the direction from accessories to clothing a surprisingly seamless one. Launched just ahead of fall on loefflerrandall.com, the outerwear collection doesn't come cheap—it ranges from $995 to $1,650—but it's well worth the investment, especially since we'll be living in them all season long (and beyond).

Courtesy

​

Courtesy

