Your Favorite On-Demand Beauty Service Is Adding Skin Care to Its Menu

Glamsquad is bringing you one step closer to the celebrity primping experience! Thanks to a partnership between everyone's favorite on-call hair and makeup app and L'Occitane, you'll be able to preface your pro makeup application with a luxe skin treatment using the brand's products. Starting today, each of the Glamsquad artists will have their train cases packed with L'Occitane staples from here on out, and if the thought of getting pampered prior to your makeover isn't thrilling enough, you wan win a trip out to the South of France, where all of the L'Occitane classics are born.

RELATED: These Beauty Apps Will Bring the Salon to You

After indulging in the beauty service of your choosing, enter at loccitane.com/beautyofprovence between now and Aug. 14, then share your makeover socially using the #BeautyofProvenceSweeps hashtag on Instagram and Twitter. You'll be eligable to win an all-expenses paid trip to the Sount of France for yoruself and a friend, as well as other amazing prizes like a year of Glamsquad makeovers, a $200 L'Occitane shopping spree, and much more. If that's not an excuse to book a makeup application session stat, then we don't know what is.

PHOTOS: The Best Skin Care Products of 2015