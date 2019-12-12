Lizzo Responded to the Backlash Over Her Butt-Baring Outfit

Lizzo isn't bothered by the criticism over her sexy outfits.

The pop star appeared on CBS This Morning on Thursday, where she discussed the backlash she got over the butt-baring outfit she wore to a Lakers game last weekend.

"I stay in my own positive bubble," she said. "It's their opinion, so I mean, it's not for me to really ingest. It's for them to express and for me to choose to listen or not."

Over the weekend, her outfit was the subject of mixed reactions from people on the internet — some derided her for showing so much skin at a public event, and others defended her right to wear whatever she wants.

"I had on layers down there," she explained about the cut-out outfit. "So it wasn't just, you know, flesh to seat… But yeah. It was out. It be out. You know how long it's took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself, and I learned to love it. And that was the thing everybody can't stop talking about."

She also addressed the criticism in an Instagram live video on Monday, during which she said, "your criticism has no effect on me."

"I don’t ever want to censor myself…I’m not going to quiet myself," she said. "I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them."