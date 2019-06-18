There Was a Full-On Sister Act 2 Moment at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards marked superstar Lizzo's very first awards show performance — after taking the stage at Coachella, does an MTV awards show even matter? — and she didn't pull out any stops during her set. Fans knew not to expect a run-of-the-mill performance, but nothing could prepare the audience for what she brought. Because she's Lizzo, she gave everyone watching a throwback to the seminal '90s classic Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, right down to the costumes, dancing, and feel-good spirit. The only thing that would have made it better was a Lauryn Hill cameo.

At first, Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson) appeared on stage in what looked like a choir robe. It was, in fact, and between the slowed-down church-appropriate remixed intro of "Juice" and the main event, there were even lines pulled from the Whoopi Goldberg movie. A faux offstage crew told Lizzo's backup singers and dancers to take off their robes so that they could show off their individuality and not keep in line with the expectations of the church, er, MTV producers? However you see it, the homage was clear and the audience was loving every minute.

Image zoom David Crotty/Getty Images

.@lizzo is having a full-on #SisterAct2 moment during her first ever awards show performance at the #MTVAwards, and we are living for it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tBL4yasiMR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 18, 2019

RELATED: The Significance of Lena Waithe's MTV Movie & TV Awards Speech

Melissa McCarthy, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Elisabeth Moss were all dancing along to the tune, though none of them expected the crowning jewel of it all. Halfway through the song, Lizzo and Co. got in formation and reenacted the vocal warmups from the film, even inviting the audience to join in. The camera cut to young things Ross Lynch and Kiernan Shipka singing along, so there really is hope for the youth out there.

RELATED: We Went Backstage at the MTV Movie Awards with Tiffany Haddish's Stylist

Sister Act 3 is already in production for Disney's new streaming service, but we wouldn't be surprised if everything came to a complete halt to integrate Lizzo. Is there anyone better to inherit the habit from Deloris Van Cartier? After this performance, there's no doubt that any sequel should have way more twerking and a healthy dose of Lizzo.