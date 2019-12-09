Lizzo Bared Her Butt at a Lakers Game and the Internet Had *Thoughts*

Lizzo, patron saint of feelin’ good as hell, practiced what she preaches (bein’ 100% that bitch) at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday night.

Sitting courtside, the singer wore a black T-shirt dress, fishnet stockings and patent leather booties. From the front, Lizzo’s look is pretty standard (for someone known for her microscopic purses and bridal veils, at least). But, from behind, the outfit is not your typical basketball game fare — and by that I mean there’s a cut-out that exposes her butt, clad only in a black thong.

Y’all feeling Lizzo’s look for the Lakers game last night? pic.twitter.com/eVCcx5zZfJ — HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 9, 2019

And you know Queen Lizzo didn’t stay seated throughout the game … Nah, she got up and twerked.

LIZZO GOTTA CHILL.. NOT AT A LAKERS GAME pic.twitter.com/xxtTa6Pfr5 — GLOCK (@GlockRivers) December 9, 2019

Naturally, the internet was torn in regard to the singer’s courtside performance. Some pegged negative reactions on racism and fatphobia, while others claimed it was simply inappropriate to show that amount of skin at a venue where children were present.

Dear Lizzo, it’s one thing to post your ass all over IG or twitter because that’s your profile. You’re free to post what you please.



But bitch don’t nobody want to see yo ass when they watching a basketball game, especially on a fucking JUMBO SCREEN.



Sincerely, concerned nigga. — ImDontai (@ImDontai) December 9, 2019

Lizzo was out of pocket. There’s a time and place for everything. Whether it was Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, whoever the fuck, showing your bare ass at an NBA game on a big screen where KIDS are watching and attending is not acceptable, no matter how much y’all try to twist it — raw🦋 (@raweeezy) December 9, 2019

Lizzo unapologetically existing as a fat black woman has so many of you upset.



The fact that she's upsetting the established order and refuses to get inside this preconceived box so many of you have tried to place her in, is hilarious.



The fatphobia is jumping out! — Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) December 9, 2019

Nothing about the Lizzo situation bothers me other than the thought of her being okay with sitting her bare behind on a public seat.

Protect your vagina at all cost. — Bean (@xoGiaxo_) December 9, 2019

I hope Lizzo keeps showing her fucking ass so y’all can die mad about it 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CuSgyEhUpV — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) December 9, 2019

if RIHANNA did what lizzo did... thered be a different reaction.



if literally any straight male celebrity did what lizzo did... thered be a different reaction.



yall are only mad because its a big black woman who feels confident in a body yall want women to be ashamed of. — boujee spice (@_twistedt) December 9, 2019

Opinions aside, Lizzo’s outfit begs a larger question … Are butt cut-outs the new naked trend?