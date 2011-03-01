Livestream Schedule: Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week begins today, and loads of tech-savvy designers have decided to stream their shows online, letting everyone with an Internet connection grab a front-row seat. Alexander McQueen, Chanel (shown), Balenciaga, Chloe, and Lanvin are just some of the houses planning to take their collections from the runway to your laptop, but you can click through for a list of livestreaming labels plus all the details on where and when to find them online in Eastern Standard Time.

Wednesday, March 2•9am: Dries Van Noten at NowFashion.com•11am: Rochas at NowFashion.com•3:30pm: Thierry Mugler at NowFashion.com

Thursday, March 3•4am: Balenciaga at NowFashion.com•5am: Zac Posen at NowFashion.com •9am: Balmain at NowFashion.com •11am: Rick Owens at NowFashion.com•2pm: Nina Ricci at NowFashion.com

Friday, March 4•4am: Roland Mouret at NowFashion.com •11:30am: Lanvin at NowFashion.com •12:30pm: Vivienne Westwood at NowFashion.com

Saturday, March 5•4:30am: Haider Ackermann at NowFashion.com •7:30am: Viktor & Rolf at NowFashion.com•10:30am: Sonia Rykiel at NowFashion.com•1pm: Jean-Paul Gaultier at NowFashion.com

Sunday, March 6•10am: Hermes at NowFashion.com•11am: John Galliano at NowFashion.com•2pm: Givenchy at NowFashion.com

Monday, March 7•4am: Stella McCartney at NowFashion.com •5am: Emanuel Ungaro at NowFashion.com•7:30am: Giambattista Valli at NowFashion.com•10am: Chloe at NowFashion.com•1:30pm: Yves Saint Laurent at NowFashion.com

Tuesday, March 8•4:30am: Chanel at NowFashion.com•8:30am: Valentino at NowFashion.com •1:30pm: Alexander McQueen at NowFashion.com

Wednesday, March 9•4am: Louis Vuitton at NowFashion.com•8:30am: Miu Miu at NowFashion.com•10:30am: Elie Saab at NowFashion.com