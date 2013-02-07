Livestream Schedule: New York Fashion Week -- How You Can Watch the Fashion Shows Online

New York Fashion Week is happening right now! And you don't need to be in the front row to check out all of the new collections. Designers like Calvin Klein, Vera Wang, and Ralph Lauren will be livestreaming their fall 2013 runway shows, so you can get a great view right from your computer seat. Scroll down to see a list of shows that will be shown online live at newyork.mbfashionweek.com/Live (in Eastern Standard Time), and reserve some time to check them out!

Thursday, February 7• 10am: BCBGMAXAZRIA• 2pm: Tadashi Shoji• 7pm: Kenneth Cole

Friday, February 8• 9am: Pierre Balmain (at digitalfashionshows.com)• 10am: Project Runway• 3pm: Rebecca Minkoff• 3pm: Cushnie et Ochs (at livestream.com/madefashionweek)

Saturday, February 9• 3pm: Herve Leger by Max Azria• 5pm: Alexander Wang (at alexanderwang.com)• 7pm: Monique Lhuillier

Sunday, February 10• 11am: Lela Rose• 2pm: Tracy Reese• 4pm: Diane von Furstenberg

Monday, February 11• 9am: ICB by Prabal Gurung• 10am: Carolina Herrera• 3 pm: Kaufman Franco• 6pm: Reem Acra

Tuesday, February 12• 10am: Badgley Mischka• 11am: Vera Wang • 1pm: Diesel • 1pm: Jenny Packham (at jennypackham.com)• 2pm: Naeem Khan

Wednesday, February 13• 9am: Peter Som (at digitalfashionshows.com)• 10am: Michael Kors • 1pm: Rachel Zoe

Thursday, February 14• 2pm and 3pm: Calvin Klein• 7pm: CH by Carolina Herrera• 8pm: Marc Jacobs

