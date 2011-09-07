Livestream Schedule: New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week kicks off tomorrow, and designers are making it easy for you to feel like you have a front row seat. Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg and Jason Wu are just a few of the designers that plan to livestream their Spring 2012 collections, straight from the runway to your computer screen. Click through to see which labels are livestreaming their runway shows, plus details on where and when (in Eastern Standard Time) to find them online.

Thursday, September 8• 10am: BCBG Max Azria at BCBGMaxAzriaGroup.com

Friday, September 9• 1pm: Jason Wu at Style.com/live• 2pm: Rebecca Taylor at RebeccaTaylor.com/stream

Saturday, September 10• 5pm: Alexander Wang at Livestream.com/AlexanderWang• 6pm: Thakoon at Style.com/live• 9pm: Tommy Hilfiger at Facebook.com/TommyHilfiger

Sunday, September 11• 1pm: DKNY at Facebook.com/DKNY• 4pm: Diane von Furstenberg at Youtube.com/LiveRunway• 6pm: Thakoon at Style.com/live• 9pm: Tommy Hilfiger at Facebook.com/TommyHilfiger

Monday, September 12• 10am: Carolina Herrera at Youtube.com/LiveRunway• 2pm: Donna Karan at Facebook.com/DonnaKaranNewYork

Tuesday, September 13• 11am: Vera Wang at Youtube.com/LiveRunway• 2pm: Herve Leger by Max Azria at Youtube.com/LiveRunway• 4pm: Marc by Marc Jacobs at Live.MarcJacobs.com• 6pm: Oscar de la Renta at Style.com/live• 8pm: Narciso Rodriguez at Youtube.com/LiveRunway

Wednesday, September 14• 8pm: Proenza Schouler at Style.com/live

Thursday, September 15• 3pm: Calvin Klein at Style.com/live• 8:30pm: Marc Jacobs at Live.MarcJacobs.com

