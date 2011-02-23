Livestream Schedule: Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week kicked off today, and designers are making it easy for you to feel like you have a front row seat—even if you're on the other side of the globe. Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino and Versace are just a few of the designers planning to livestream their Fall 2011 fashion shows, straight from the runway to your computer screen. Keep in mind, Italy is running six hours ahead of eastern standard time, but many of the shows will be available on demand after they've originally walked. Though, we also included the times in EST for the die-hards who want to watch the runways live. Click through for a list of labels livestreaming their upcoming collections, plus all the details on where and when to find them online.

Thursday, February 24• 5:30am: Max Mara at MaxMara.com• 8am: D&G on the D&G Facebook page• 12pm: Prada at Prada.com

Friday, February 25• 3:30am: Moschino at Moschino.com• 1pm: Versace on the Versace Facebook page

Saturday, February 26• 4:30am: Emporio Armani at EmporioArmani.com• 8:15am: Jil Sander at JilSander.com• 2pm: Emilio Pucci at EmilioPucci.com

Sunday, February 27• 12pm: Salvatore Ferragamo on the Salvatore Ferragamo Facebook page

Monday, February 28• 3:30am: DSQUARED2 on the DSQUARED2 Facebook page