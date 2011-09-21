Livestream Schedule: Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week kicked off today, and designers are making it easy for you to feel like you have a front row seat. Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace and Armani are just a few of the labels that plan to livestream their Spring 2012 collections, straight from the runway to your computer screen. Click through to see which labels are livestreaming their runway shows, plus details on where and when (in Eastern Standard Time) to find them online.

Friday, September 23• 1pm: Versace at NowFashion.com

Saturday, September 24• 3:30am: Bottega Veneta at NowFashion.com• 8am: Jil Sander at NowFashion.com• 1pm: Emilio Pucci at NowFashion.com

Sunday, September 25• 10am: Missoni at NowFashion.com• 12pm: Salvatore Ferragamo at NowFashion.com

Monday, September 29• 4:30am: Giorgio Armani at NowFashion.com

