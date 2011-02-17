Lively, Blanchett and More Celebrate Iconic Jewelry Exhibit

Blake Lively, Cate Blanchett and more turned their attention to diamonds last night to celebrate the opening of the "Set In Style: The Jewelry of Van Cleef & Arpels" exhibition at Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York. The exhibit is packed with head-turning sparklers from the French design house, many of which have been worn by timeless beauties such as Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Grace. The stylish crowd, which also included Vera Wang, Kelly Rutherford and Chelsea Clinton, perused the exhibition before enjoying a five-course meal by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Wang summed up why diamonds really are a girl’s best friend: “I’ve always been a jewelry girl," she told us. "Wear them with a T-shirt, bathing suit or an evening gown. It just works!” The exhibit will be open to the public February 18th through June 5th. See more celebrities at the gala in the gallery.

— Randy Miller