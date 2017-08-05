Live-Action Aladdin Has Its Villain—and He's Hot

Who knew villains could be so sexy?

According to Hollywood Reporter, the live-action remake of Aladdin has found its evil sorcerer Jafar: actor Marwan Kenzari. Kenzari is a 34-year-old Dutch heartthrob who's starred in movies such as Collide and The Promise. He's also in the upcoming film Murder on the Orient Express alongside big names like Penélope Cruz, Johnny Depp, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Disney fans, ourselves included, are pretty excited to see the cast of Aladdin coming together, and they couldn't help but notice the film's villain is quite handsome. He would certainly make villainy look good!

JB Lacroix/WireImage

If Kenzari signs onto the film, he'll join a cast that includes Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith as the Genie. According to the source, another recently confirmed newcomer to the cast is Saturday Night Live actress Nasim Pedrad, who will play Jasmine's handmaid. This remake is shaping up to be a major hit!

RELATED: Will Smith May Play This Iconic Disney Character in a Live-Action Remake

We can't wait to learn more details about the upcoming Disney film!