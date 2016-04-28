Liv Tyler Shows Off Her Baby Bump in the Cutest Cropped Overalls Ever

Liv Tyler's growing baby bump hasn't stopped her from showing off stellar street style—and we can't get enough of the actress's fab maternity looks. The pregnant celeb was all smiles as she stepped out in New York City Thursday, leaving her West Village apartment in sunnies, a black top, and a pair of cropped distressed denim overalls that cradled her belly.

The pregnant celeb was all smiles as she stepped out in New York City, leaving her West Village apartment in sunnies, a black top, and a pair of cropped distressed denim overalls that cradled her belly. Curtis Means/ACE/INFphoto.com

RELATED: Liv Tyler Is Oh So Chic in Latest Maternity Ensemble

The Leftovers star—who is already mom to Milo, 11, and Sailor, 1, completed the look with black ballet flats, a black purse and a pop of color via her wool trench coat. This is just the latest time Tyler has given major maternity wear inspo since announcing in January that she is pregnant with her third child.

Earlier in the week, she hit the streets of the Big Apple and palmed her belly in a chic flowy blouse with lace sleeves, leggings, black flats, and black cat-rimmed sunnies. Take a peek at that look and more from other celebrity moms-to-be in our maternity street style gallery!