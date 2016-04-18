Liv Tyler Reveals Her Bare Baby Bump on a Sunny Girls' Day Out

By Hayley Spencer
Updated Apr 18, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Liv Tyler is taking pregnancy in stride. Currently expecting her second child with fiancé David Gardner, she's shared a glimpse at her growing bump.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday with a photo of herself and model Frankie Rayder frolicking in LA. Casting shadows on a wall, the two friends are seen reaching for each other's hands as Tyler lifts her T-shirt to reveal her baby bump. "LA afternoon walks with ma-baby and my frank #frankierayder," she captioned the sunny photo.

Tyler is already mom to 11-year-old Milo, with former husband Royston Langdon, and Sailor Gene, her first son with Gardner, born in February 2015.

The couple broke the news they were expecting baby number three via Instagram, with Tyler sharing a portrait of herself with a teeny bump, writing: "Oh my goodness it seems the stork is visiting us again !!!! I am growing another little Tyler Gardner in my belly. our family is growing!!! So grateful. @davidgardner I love you"

