Liv Tyler Shares an Adorable Shot of Her 6-Month-Old Son, Sailor Gene Gardner 

With a sweet smile and a half-raised wave, the newest addition to the Tyler clan is proving that handsome genes run in the family. Yesterday morning, brunette bombshell Liv Tyler took to Instagram to finally share the first must-see image of her second son, Sailor Gene Gardner. Since his birth six months ago, Tyler has posted teaser shots of herself with Sailor not only in her arms, but also lying around their lush home—chubby, squeezable baby feet included. Unlike previous snaps, however, this one finally reveals Sailor’s baby face.

💗Our beautiful baby boy 💗 Sailor Gene Gardner💗 6 months old 💗 so so sooooo in love and grateful @davidgardner A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Aug 17, 2015 at 4:09pm PDT

“Our beautiful baby boy Sailor Gene Gardner, 6 months old so so sooooo in love and grateful @davidgardner,” she captioned the ‘gram. And while we’re sure that Tyler and her boyfriend David Gardner are overjoyed, it seems young Sailor is also winning over Hollywood hearts. Last week, she gave us a sneak peek of what he looked like in the below image, where her The Leftovers co-stars Justin Theroux and Margaret Qualley joined in on the kid-loving action.

💗 my #theleftovers family meeting my baby boy 💗 @the_left0vers @hbo #justintheroux #margaretqualley . I feel so blessed in all parts of my life. A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Aug 8, 2015 at 8:36am PDT

We can’t wait to see who else enters the lucky baby’s life.

