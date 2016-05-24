Liv Tyler's Latest Maternity Look Is Completely Wild
Liv Tyler may be in the final weeks of her pregnancy, but that doesn't mean her style is slowing down.
The expectant star was spotted out and about in New York City yesterday, where she looked chicer than ever. For the occasion, the actress donned a leopard print tunic over black leggings that highlighted her growing baby bump. Tyler, 38, completed her look with a black-and-white scarf, dark sunnies, cute scalloped black flats, and a matching leather bag. She glowed during the outing, keeping her hair down and wearing minimal makeup. One thing's certain: this edgy look proves there's no doubt that she's the daughter of a rockstar.
But this is far from the first winning maternity ensemble Tyler has worn since announcing her third pregnancy in January. Earlier this month, she hit the red carpet in a sleek maxi dress and camel coat and later donned a sheer tunic and matching trousers at a fundraiser.
