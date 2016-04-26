Liv Tyler Is Oh So Chic in Latest Maternity Ensemble

Could Liv Tyler's maternity style get any chicer? The expectant mom has stepped out in a slew of stylish ensembles since announcing that she is pregnant with her third child, and her latest may be one of our favorites.

Tyler stepped out in N.Y.C. on Monday, and she was practically glowing. The actress paired a flowing black button-front blouse with lace sleeves with a pair of leggings, black flats, and black sunnies. Embracing the Big Apple's seasonably warm temps, Tyler opted to drape her black coat over her arm.

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Maternity Street Style

Head-to-toe black has been the soon-to-be mother-of-three's style M.O. as of late—last week, she was spotted in a black silk jumpsuit paired with simple Adidas sneakers. Click through our gallery of the best celeb maternity street style to see this, plus more expectant moms' most stylish outfits.