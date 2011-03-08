Liv Tyler Fronts Givenchy's Latest Fragrance Launch

Liv Tyler has been the muse for Givenchy’s Irrésistible fragrance line since 2003, and this week, she's fronting the launch of a new Eau de Parfum called Very Irrésistible Givenchy L'Intense, or Vig L'Intense for short. The photos feature Tyler lounging in leather pants, an embellished chiffon top, and chunky studded bracelets from the fall 2010 Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci collection. The scent contains notes of Turkish rose, star anise accord, purple plum, patchouli, chypre and white musks, and it is available for $93 at Macys.com. Click through to see another photo from the campaign!

Courtesy of Givenchy