Liv Tyler Is Expecting Her Second Child!

Congratulations are in order for Liv Tyler! The actress, who has been dating David Beckham’s good friend Dave Gardner, is expecting her second child, People confirms. The two have been spotted out and about together over the past four months.

The star of TV's The Leftovers and daughter of Aerosmith's Steven Tyler is already mom to 9-year-old Milo Langdon, her son from a previous marriage to British rock musician Roystan Langdon. Tyler, who is good friends with Stella McCartney and is often seen at her runway presentations, has yet to debut her bump, but will undoubtedly add her signature stylish, rocker-chic edge to any maternity style she wears.

Plus, check out all our favorite chic moms-t0-be in our maternity style gallery!