11 Times Birthday Girl Liv Tyler Made Us Gasp at Her Natural Beauty

It seems like only yesterday we were watching 16-year-old Liv Tyler prance around with Alicia Silverstone in all their '90s glory in Aerosmith's "Crazy" video and today she is celebrating her 38th birthday! The mother of two boys, 4-month-old Sailor (with boyfriend Dave Gardner) and 10-year-old Milo (from her marriage to Royston Langdon), has been busy with the kids as well as with her new, very dark HBO series The Leftovers (Season 2 premieres this fall).
Somehow she still manages to find time to fill her Instagram account with delightful photos of her friends and family, including dad Steven Tyler. But when scrolling through the posts, Liv's gorgeous, natural beauty never ceases to capture our attention. Below, take a look at some of her most exquisite snaps.
1. Basking in the sun:
2. Having a moment with baby Sailor:
3. Hanging out with David Beckham:
4. Getting in some quality mother-son time:
5. Having a beautiful mother-dog moment:
6. Reflecting on things:
7. Showing off that signature family mouth:
Shut your face cold!!!! Nyc is freezing!! So grateful to have a roof over my head and a warm puffer coat but seriously cold , owchie!! Sweet Emotion just came on my little kitchen radio and it made me forget about cold and all that lay ahead of me on this Wednesday and feel warm inside. Thank you @iamstevent and your band for writing amazing music to warm our hearts. Put a good song on today and dance a little , where ever you may be 💗
8. Getting painted by artist and friend Jemima Kirke:
9. Blowing bubbles on the Leftovers set with Justin Theroux:
10. Showcasing her winter beauty with director Peter Berg:
11. Looking after a sleepy Milo: