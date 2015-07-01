11 Times Birthday Girl Liv Tyler Made Us Gasp at Her Natural Beauty

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Meredith Lepore
Jul 01, 2015 @ 7:15 am

It seems like only yesterday we were watching 16-year-old Liv Tyler prance around with Alicia Silverstone in all their '90s glory in Aerosmith's "Crazy" video and today she is celebrating her 38th birthday! The mother of two boys, 4-month-old Sailor (with boyfriend Dave Gardner) and 10-year-old Milo (from her marriage to Royston Langdon), has been busy with the kids as well as with her new, very dark HBO series The Leftovers (Season 2 premieres this fall).

Somehow she still manages to find time to fill her Instagram account with delightful photos of her friends and family, including dad Steven Tyler. But when scrolling through the posts, Liv's gorgeous, natural beauty never ceases to capture our attention. Below, take a look at some of her most exquisite snaps.

1. Basking in the sun:

Beautiful friend @frankierayder

2. Having a moment with baby Sailor:

Happy happy Mother's Day to all the sleepy momma's 💗👶🏻🍼🙏🏻

3. Hanging out with David Beckham:

Happy birthday #DB40 @davidbeckham

4. Getting in some quality mother-son time:

5. Having a beautiful mother-dog moment:

☀️Warm morning cuddles ☀️

6. Reflecting on things:

📷 Me by David lynch @davidlynchfoundation

7. Showing off that signature family mouth:

8. Getting painted by artist and friend Jemima Kirke:

So fun to be painted by a friend!!!! @rafaizzy 💗🎨🌇 Brooklyn ny

9. Blowing bubbles on the Leftovers set with Justin Theroux:

Just passing time at work #theleftovers

10. Showcasing her winter beauty with director Peter Berg:

🎥#theleftovers🎥 Our amazing director Pete Berg

11. Looking after a sleepy Milo:

