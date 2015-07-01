11 Times Birthday Girl Liv Tyler Made Us Gasp at Her Natural Beauty

It seems like only yesterday we were watching 16-year-old Liv Tyler prance around with Alicia Silverstone in all their '90s glory in Aerosmith's "Crazy" video and today she is celebrating her 38th birthday! The mother of two boys, 4-month-old Sailor (with boyfriend Dave Gardner) and 10-year-old Milo (from her marriage to Royston Langdon), has been busy with the kids as well as with her new, very dark HBO series The Leftovers (Season 2 premieres this fall).

Somehow she still manages to find time to fill her Instagram account with delightful photos of her friends and family, including dad Steven Tyler. But when scrolling through the posts, Liv's gorgeous, natural beauty never ceases to capture our attention. Below, take a look at some of her most exquisite snaps.

1. Basking in the sun:

Beautiful friend @frankierayder A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jun 25, 2015 at 3:19pm PDT

2. Having a moment with baby Sailor:

Happy happy Mother's Day to all the sleepy momma's 💗👶🏻🍼🙏🏻 A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on May 10, 2015 at 8:25pm PDT

3. Hanging out with David Beckham:

Happy birthday #DB40 @davidbeckham A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on May 3, 2015 at 4:55am PDT

4. Getting in some quality mother-son time:

💛🐇🍭Happy Easter 🍭🐇💛🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴🌈🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴 beautiful family weekend in the sun @davidgardner76 @tabithasimmons 💗 love you A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Apr 5, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT

5. Having a beautiful mother-dog moment:

☀️Warm morning cuddles ☀️ A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jan 31, 2015 at 10:15am PST

6. Reflecting on things:

📷 Me by David lynch @davidlynchfoundation A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jan 20, 2015 at 4:47pm PST

7. Showing off that signature family mouth:

Shut your face cold!!!! Nyc is freezing!! So grateful to have a roof over my head and a warm puffer coat but seriously cold , owchie!! Sweet Emotion just came on my little kitchen radio and it made me forget about cold and all that lay ahead of me on this Wednesday and feel warm inside. Thank you @iamstevent and your band for writing amazing music to warm our hearts. Put a good song on today and dance a little , where ever you may be 💗 A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jan 14, 2015 at 7:41am PST

8. Getting painted by artist and friend Jemima Kirke:

So fun to be painted by a friend!!!! @rafaizzy 💗🎨🌇 Brooklyn ny A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jan 10, 2015 at 12:54pm PST

9. Blowing bubbles on the Leftovers set with Justin Theroux:

Just passing time at work #theleftovers A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jun 19, 2014 at 6:37pm PDT

10. Showcasing her winter beauty with director Peter Berg:

🎥#theleftovers🎥 Our amazing director Pete Berg A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Feb 21, 2014 at 2:48pm PST

11. Looking after a sleepy Milo:

A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Jan 16, 2014 at 8:12pm PST

