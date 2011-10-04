Liv for Pantene, Sirano's Swift Success and More!

InStyle Staff
Oct 04, 2011 @ 12:40 pm

1. Liv Tyler inked a deal with Pantene! The actress is the new "hair" of the brand.  [BellaSugar]

2. Christian Siriano takes orders "all day long" for the dress Taylor Swift wore in her Wonderstruck perfume ad. [People]

3. Mindy Kaling's fashion blog is back! Browse the Office star's favorite things. [TheConcernsofMindyKaling]

4. Lionsgate has picked up Chaos Walking, a book series by Patrick Ness. [THR]

5. Good news, Arrested Development fans: The show is coming back for final season! [JustJared]

6. Searching for the perfect LBP (Little Black Pant)? Browse this Bloomingdale's style guide. [Bloomingdales]

