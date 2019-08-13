Meryl Streep's "Because I'm Rich" Line in the Little Women Trailer Is the Meme of 2019

Forget Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Twitter has officially deemed Little Women the year’s most anticipated film.

The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s second feature film dropped today and the internet is alight with praise (and memes, of course). I mean, how could it not be, what with its stacked cast (Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, to name just a few), a pouty Timothée Chalamet, and, uh, some pretty solid source material.

But the true gift Little Women’s trailer has bestowed upon us is Streep’s seconds-long cameo. Streep’s Aunt March tells Ronan’s Jo, “No one makes their own way, least of all a woman. You’ll need to marry well,” to which Jo responds, “but you’re not married, Aunt March.” Without missing a beat, Streep scrunches up her multi-million-dollar face and replies, “Well that’s because I’m rich.” Viewers shipped, hard.

Waiting for someone to make Meryl Streep in Little Women saying "well that's because I'm rich" into a gif I'll never be able to usepic.twitter.com/S1NVry6t7J — Zoe Paskett🏳️‍🌈 (@ZoePaskett) August 13, 2019

Be the Meryl Streep playing Aunt March in Little Women you wish to see in the world pic.twitter.com/sRF0jMSnjf — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) August 13, 2019

meryl streep in the little women trailer https://t.co/BG8R6rLuTJ — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 13, 2019

meryl streep in the little women trailer pic.twitter.com/xJOnPWs6Tb — night carter (@gillianparrilla) August 13, 2019

Of course, Streep wasn’t the only element of the trailer that stood out.

RELATED: Wait, What Happened to the Ice Cream Throwing Scene in Big Little Lies?

We won't say no to a Big Little Lies reunion.

big little women pic.twitter.com/IZQ4XHwQSo — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 13, 2019

Did Kyle from Lady Bird travel back in time?

And just amen, Greta.

me @ greta gerwig after watching the little women (2019) trailer: pic.twitter.com/bIgGOARJu3 — sara (@gretaswomen) August 13, 2019

Christmas can’t come quick enough.