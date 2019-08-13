Meryl Streep's "Because I'm Rich" Line in the Little Women Trailer Is the Meme of 2019
The Cher vibes are strong.
Forget Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Twitter has officially deemed Little Women the year’s most anticipated film.
The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s second feature film dropped today and the internet is alight with praise (and memes, of course). I mean, how could it not be, what with its stacked cast (Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, to name just a few), a pouty Timothée Chalamet, and, uh, some pretty solid source material.
But the true gift Little Women’s trailer has bestowed upon us is Streep’s seconds-long cameo. Streep’s Aunt March tells Ronan’s Jo, “No one makes their own way, least of all a woman. You’ll need to marry well,” to which Jo responds, “but you’re not married, Aunt March.” Without missing a beat, Streep scrunches up her multi-million-dollar face and replies, “Well that’s because I’m rich.” Viewers shipped, hard.
Of course, Streep wasn’t the only element of the trailer that stood out.
We won't say no to a Big Little Lies reunion.
Did Kyle from Lady Bird travel back in time?
And just amen, Greta.
Christmas can’t come quick enough.