The Little Women Posters Are Getting Mixed Reviews on Social Media
Unlike the film, which has been warmly received.
Ever since it was announced, Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of Little Women has been hotly-anticipated. Fans have been desperately savoring every morsel, from the casting news to the trailer.
That excitement, of course, extended to all the promotional material, but when a set of posters was released on Tuesday, people were, well, underwhelmed. Beyond the overall aesthetic of the posters, some thought they looked like posters for a romantic comedy — and, suffice to say, not capturing the full spirit of Louisa May Alcott's story.
In fact, some people drew comparisons between the official U.S. poster and several rom-coms of years past.
Of course, Twitter being Twitter, people immediately began making their own versions of the poster.
However, at least one person found justification for the movie's U.K. poster.
RELATED: Meryl Streep's "Because I'm Rich" Line in the Little Women Trailer Is the Meme of 2019
At least the movie seems to have a positive reception. Early reactions to Little Women made their way online after an L.A. screening, and so far, they've been nothing but glowing. There's even been buzz surrounding Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan's performances as possible awards contenders.
The posters, however, couldn't be helped.