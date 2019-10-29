The Little Women Posters Are Getting Mixed Reviews on Social Media

Image zoom Wilson Webb/CTMG

Ever since it was announced, Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of Little Women has been hotly-anticipated. Fans have been desperately savoring every morsel, from the casting news to the trailer.

That excitement, of course, extended to all the promotional material, but when a set of posters was released on Tuesday, people were, well, underwhelmed. Beyond the overall aesthetic of the posters, some thought they looked like posters for a romantic comedy — and, suffice to say, not capturing the full spirit of Louisa May Alcott's story.

What the hell are these Little Women posters?! pic.twitter.com/qP9YGiZc8Q — R🎃ss Killer (@rosstmiller) October 29, 2019

sony pictures showing greta gerwig the little women poster pic.twitter.com/o4uk8VpFH1 — jara (@suspvria) October 29, 2019

can't get over this poster like tf it's hideous and slap bam centre is timothée/laurie not like the film is called "little women" 😧 and it looks like a competition who gets to date him pic.twitter.com/MoCUlmAMdO — Jade🌸 (@jadehar21) October 29, 2019

the little women graphic design intern after making a 2000s rom com style poster thinking everyone would like it pic.twitter.com/TmlxEMGaZg — lexie (@tyesheriidan) October 29, 2019

In fact, some people drew comparisons between the official U.S. poster and several rom-coms of years past.

Has this poster design been used before? Definitely, maybe. #LittleWomen pic.twitter.com/PbattDAleA — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) October 29, 2019

Little Women poster is resembling the Stuck in Love poster a little too much ... good morning pic.twitter.com/ou5E4pbH7s — Quinn Chao (@quinn_chao) October 29, 2019

the little women poster is so good 😍 pic.twitter.com/VUd8mH7ARC — stev-eek 🍄 (@sardobomb) October 29, 2019

Of course, Twitter being Twitter, people immediately began making their own versions of the poster.

You all are wrong. The Little Women posters are great. pic.twitter.com/l9qxmd5gr5 — Henry (@realHenryB) October 29, 2019

my little women poster 🙈 pic.twitter.com/pLKGYuR0ib — parasite's oscar campaign manager (@fkaswig) October 29, 2019

this is very personal and important to me and I spent a lot of time making this Little Women poster, hope you guys love it pic.twitter.com/ChBosVdvxb — doodlebunny63 (@DoodleBunny64) October 29, 2019

the new little women poster looks amazing 😍 @SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/iU3iVl8MjN — Jenn (@waititijenn) October 29, 2019

However, at least one person found justification for the movie's U.K. poster.

I thought the font for the Little Women poster was ugly but turns out it's the font from the original pressing lol pic.twitter.com/zUH3AZAnP6 — Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) October 29, 2019

At least the movie seems to have a positive reception. Early reactions to Little Women made their way online after an L.A. screening, and so far, they've been nothing but glowing. There's even been buzz surrounding Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan's performances as possible awards contenders.

The posters, however, couldn't be helped.