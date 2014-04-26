A-Lister: Tell Us Who Made Your Best Dressed List!
Credit: Sipa USA; Film Magic; Getty Images (2); Splash News
This week, some of Hollywood's most stylish ladies stepped out wearing stunning ensembles that gave everyone in our office something to talk about. Now it's your turn to tell us whose getup made your Fashion A-List by choosing your five favorite style moments from this week's Look of the Day.
Who made it on our list? Emma Stone (in A.L.C.), Solange Knowles (in Christopher Kane), Jaime King (in Carolina Herrera), Emma Watson (in Narciso Rodriguez), and Jennifer Lawrence (in Phillip Lim). Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com's A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top looks, then share them with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter.