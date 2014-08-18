Listen Up! Taylor Swift Just Dropped a New Single

Taylor Swift just made our Monday a lot more exciting.

For the past two weeks, the singer's Instagram feed has doubled as a game of Clue, featuring cryptic posts subtly hinting at a big announcement (one with a video of her pushing an elevator button for the 18th floor, which happens to be today's date; a second indicating the time, 5 p.m., and a third featuring Yahoo's URL). After some sly investigating, we uncovered that the big news was going to drop at her exclusive worldwide live stream on Yahoo! this evening, and we hoped that she'd release a new single. Thankfully, we were right.

From a lounge at the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, amidst screaming fans, Swift began her "Live Stream Extravaganza Adventure-a-Thon" (as she called it), in which she revealed a trifecta of news: her new single is "Shake It Off;" the album—complete with Polaroid-style cover art—will be called 1989 (available for pre-order at taylorswift.com); and Mark Romanek, the mastermind behind Madonna's 1993 video for her single "Rain," and in 2000, Morrissey's "Oye Esteben!," among others, directed her just-released music video for "Shake It Off."

"I have a new song I'm going to play you in 30 seconds," she told the crowd. "The idea is that I’ve had to learn a pretty tough lesson in the past couple of years: People can say anything they want about us at any time, and we cannot control that—the only thing we can control is our reaction to it. I figure we have two options: You can either let it get to you, let it change you, make you bitter. Option two, is you just shake it off."

And with that, Swift launched into a frenzied dance in which she selected random members of the audience to duet with her. Check out the video below, which features several groups of professional dancers, and Swift bopping alongside them in a collection of costumes. We're sure it'll have you grooving right into Tuesday morning.

She's a Swift one, that Taylor.

