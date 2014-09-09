Listen to Lena Dunham's Hilarious Reason for Skipping Her High School Reunion

If the idea of attending your 10-year high school reunion fills you with dread and anxiety rather than excitement and anticipation, you can take a cue from Lena Dunham and simply not go. Better yet, you can do exactly what she did, which was hole up in a diner and eat rice pudding instead. The Girls star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday and explained to the host Jimmy Kimmel that while she had initially intended to go (after being pressured by her parents to RSVP in the first place), she simply couldn't tear herself away from the delicious dessert.

The award-winning actress—who claimed she had no qualms about seeing her former classmates ("Everyone's nice!")—continued on to reveal that the real reason she skipped out because was that she was avoiding "past incarnations" of herself. Now, that's a Hannah-ism if there ever was one!

Check out the full conversation below, and check out how Dunham juxtaposed her chic platinum bowl cut with a conservative, but cute LBD:

