Gwyneth Paltrow Talks About Apple and Moses's First Day of School on Jimmy Kimmel Live

It's officially back-to-school season for kids everywhere—even famous ones! During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, actress Gwyneth Paltrow discussed how her children Apple, 10, and Moses, 8, just started classes again. Paltrow said that their first day back at school appeared to go well since they "seemed really happy."

"They got off the bus and they were smiling," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "They have backpacks!" The proud mama also revealed that this is the kids' first year to take the bus and that she picks them up at the stop. "It's pretty cute," she said. "They feel very independent."

The Goop founder—who looked effortlessly stunning in a cutout LDB—also explained how her educational experiences as a youngster were much different than that of her children. "They go to a real school," she said with a smile.

Watch the chat below as Paltrow further describes her off-beat schooling, which included doing meditation and movement, rather than, say, math and reading.

