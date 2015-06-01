Celebrate Alanis Morisette's Birthday with Her Most Memorable Songs Off Jagged Little Pill

Grace Gavilanes
Jun 01, 2015 @ 8:45 am

Today, we toast to Alanis Morisette, who rings in her 41st birthday. The Canadian performer served as the voice of an angst-ridden generation in the '90s with the debut of her first internationally released album, Jagged Little Pill, which also happens to notch its 20th anniversary this year. The album not only introduced music listeners to no. 1 singles "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," and "Hand In My Pocket," but also earned the singer five Grammys, including Album of the Year.

In honor of Morisette's birthday, we're playing these songs off her Jagged Little Pill on loop today.

"You Oughta Know"

"Ironic"

"Hand In My Pocket"

"Head Over Feet"

"You Learn"

