The List of Presenters for the 2014 Emmy Awards Has Arrived! See Who'll Take the Stage

The Emmy Awards are amping up their star power! The list of presenters for the 2014 show was released this week, and some of our favorite celebrities have made the cut—including InStyle’s September cover star Julia Roberts.

Who else can you plan to see onstage during TV's biggest night? The star-studded roster includes Halle Berry, Sofía Vergara, Bryan Cranston, Zooey Deschanel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Woody Harrelson, Adam Levine, Matthew McConaughey, Julianna Margulies, Jim Parsons, Amy Poehler, Gwen Stefani, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Debra Messing, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Allison Janney, Andy Samberg, and Lucy Liu.

Along with the amazing list of nominees announced last month, these major names solidify that this year's Emmys (hosted by funny man Seth Meyers) are going to great! Be sure to tune in for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on NBC Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. ET, and head to InStyle.com for live coverage during the show.

