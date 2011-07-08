Lisa VanderPump's Advice for Duchess Catherine in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is in for a British invasion. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are headed there this weekend, and InStyle.com caught up with another British import in town—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa VanderPump. According to this English lady, here’s what Catherine Middleton can expect from the city:

1. HELLOS FROM EVERYONE“Well when I first came to live in America, I was shocked at how many people would say hello that I had never met. This generally doesn't happen in England. We could sit opposite somebody in a train carriage for hours and not say a word!”

2. A CALM FEELING“There is a certain calm in BH that you don't see in many other cities. It just doesn't have the frantic feel like most large cities.

3. GREAT SHOPPING“Rodeo Drive has a certain cache that I have never seen—the shopping in BH is second to none.”

4. LOTS OF FANS“They seem to love the British!" VanderPump said of Americans relationship to the Brits. "I feel she has captured many hearts! I am a huge fan.”

