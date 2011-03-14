Lisa Rinna's Celebrity Apprentice Leopard Dress

WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS!

Lisa Rinna accepted the job as project manager during last night's Celebrity Apprentice episode. But it wasn't such a great move for the actress, who led the women's team to a loss for the Create a Children's Story task. Sure, Rinna brought her positive attitude and relentless optimism, but she also felt sabotaged by the negative feelings of fellow teammates Star Jones and Dionne Warwick. Rinna brought Jones and Warwick into the bottom three with her, and ultimately, Donald Trump fired Rinna for mismanagement and poor business skills. Despite her loss, Rinna walked out of boardroom confidently wearing a leopard dress by Dolce & Gabbana, a frock currently available at SaksFifthAvenue.com for $1,895.

