Lisa Rinna's 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Officially a NYFW Runway Model

The Hadid and Jenner sisters may need to make a little room for a new sibling model duo.

Amelia and Delilah Hamlin are two rising models looking to take fashion by storm. And they have famous parents too—none other than actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. Amelia (the couple's youngest daughter at 16) made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week on Monday morning and both opened and closed Dennis Basso's spring 2018 runway show.

She stormed down the carpeted runway at the lavish Plaza hotel to kick the festivities off in an embellished minidress with a sheer illusion neckline and sleeves and a matching shimmering headband. Her ensemble was accented with a fur being languidly held in her hand and tassel-accented sandals.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Amelia then closed the show in an embellished tulle dress fit for a princess. Another matching headband on the IMG-signed model immediately made us think of Blair Waldorf.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

And the event was a family affair for the Hamlin brood, as 19-year-old sister Delilah, Rinna, and Harry were in attendance to give Amelia all their support. The genes in this family are unreal, aren't they?

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"We could not be more proud of @ameliagray walking in her first show ever today opening and closing the show for @dennisbassonyc #ss18," is how Rinna captioned a video of her daughter's opening walk for the show.

And proud she was. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star standing to film Amelia's entire closing walk with designer Dennis Basso. She even let out an enthusiastic "whew!" to show her excitement in the moment. So sweet!

Lisa Rinna's daughter made her runway debut at Dennis Basso & it was the greatest "You're doing amazing sweetie" moment I've seen #NYFW pic.twitter.com/qotQzMshlz — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@laurenalexis) September 11, 2017

Amelia was equally as touched, sharing, "The moment before all of my dreams came true," in a reflective Instagram post before the show began.

"Thank you so much I love you more than you can imagine, thank you for believing in me @dennisbasso @dennisbassonyc," she continued.

The moment before all of my dreams came true. Thank you so much I love you more than you can imagine, thank you for believing in me @dennisbasso @dennisbassonyc A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

RELATED: Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle Is Not Afraid to Show Off Her Abs

We see big things in both the Hamlin sisters' modeling futures.