Lisa Ling’s Wardrobe on The Job: Shop Her Looks!

Emmy award winner Lisa Ling has a new reality show: The Job on CBS. In each episode, five candidates participate in several rounds of elimination challenges to compete for dream gigs at fabulous places, like Epic Records, Major League Soccer, and Gilt. And with a show based on being office-ready, Ling upped her work attire, thanks to the show's stylist, Nicole Young. We caught up with Young to get the inside scoop on Ling's polished-but-edgy wardrobe, which includes a mix of contemporary pieces, plus a few custom dresses from Young's eponymous label (other celeb fans include Rachel Zoe, Gabrielle Union, and Joy Bryant). Click "See the Photos" for more details and check out The Job on CBS tonight and every Friday at 8 p.m. EST.