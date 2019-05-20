Lisa Kudrow Felt Like a "Mountain of a Woman" Next to Friends Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

It’s difficult to have an active career in Hollywood and not face struggles with body image — whether self-imposed or the product of pushy network and studio heads. Lisa Kudrow, now 55, felt the firsthand effects of this battle while starring in a little sitcom called Friends, which happened to net tens of millions of viewers each week.

During an episode of Marc Maron’s podcast, WTF, Kudrow got candid about maintaining her weight onscreen, explaining, “Unfortunately, for a woman, if you’re underweight, you ‘look good’ — and that’s all I ever got.”

The pressure to stay thin had a negative impact on her overall heath, too. “When I was too thin, I was sick all the time — with a cold, sinus infection, some kind of flu … I was always sick.”

Yet, Kudrow couldn’t help but compare herself to her slim co-stars. “You see yourself on TV and it’s that ‘Oh my God, I’m just a mountain of a girl.’ I’m already bigger than Courteney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston] — bigger, my bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them.”

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently spoke about the pressure she felt to lost weight while filming as well, telling the Sunday Times that she went into calorie counting overdrive, depriving herself to the point that she missed her period for an entire year. “I was too aware of my body at a young age,” she said. “And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I’ll just eat nuts today.”