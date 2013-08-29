Lisa Kudrow to Star in Scandal, It Looks Like Rain for New York Fashion Week and More

Image zoom WireImage (2), FilmMagic, Getty, ImaxTree, Courtesy

1. Friends alum Lisa Kudrow is joining the cast of Scandal for the third season. [HuffPo]

2. Get your rain boots ready, it looks like two possible tropical storms will be coming in for New York Fashion Week. [Fashionista]

3. President Obama is a film critic! See what he had to say about Oprah Winfrey in Lee Daniels' The Butler. [NYDN]

4. Remember those twerking teddy bears from Miley Cyrus' VMA performance? Meet the New York-based artist who created them. [THR]

5. Your nails can shine bright like a diamond with OPI's matte polish infused with diamonds. [SheFinds]

6. Congratulations to Jamie-Lynn Sigler! She and fiancé Cutter Dykstra welcomed a son, Beau. [People]